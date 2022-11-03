Government, who is the former Minister of Justice Andrea Orlando

The former Minister of Justice Andrea Orlando shows a fundamental law to understand Italy and why the center – right wanted to reintroduce the concept of “merit” even in the denomination of a key ministry, that of Education: the more ignorant you are, the more you become a career. The former Minister, strictly not graduatedhe was Minister of Justice, that is Keeper of the Seals, a very delicate task for which one is needed knowledge at least of the fundamentals of jurisprudencebut also common sense.

And to say that the donkey had started the Tweet well and then hanged himself. He said that the decree wanted by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi has disproportionate penalties – from three to six years and with fines of up to € 10,000 – and then the usual litany of “it may not be valid only for raves” and finally, of course, brings out the gathering of Predappio of nostalgics on the day of the anniversary March on Rome by Benito Mussolini and up to this point we say that although Italian leaves a lot to be desired, we are part of the diversity of views and the freedom of opinion that may or may not opine.

But the ending contains gods fireworks that have unleashed the hilarity but also the just indignation of the Net. In fact Orlando writes: “If you organize the gathering on your own while being against public safety, public order etc etc, the crime is not applicable”.

But how? You have been Minister of Justice and you do not know that a crime is not “applied” but its “case” and in any case if it is “committed”? The kindest answers are like: “The crime is not applicable … but have you studied law in Kinder eggs?” and these criticisms come especially from first-year law students who laughed loudly by ridiculing Minister Asino.

The concept of “private” is also contested because the law enacted certainly does not limit private parties and gatherings, but only the occupation of a private space. The point is that the rave of Modena Yes, it was organized on private land but without the owner’s consent! A small point that the political dazed has completely escaped.

The law enacted certainly does not prevent raves on one’s own land, naturally once all the regulations have been complied with. Therefore Orlando did not even bother to understand how the dynamics of the facts unfolded. He simply did not follow him studied, otherwise he would not have written such blunders.

And let’s go back to “merit”. It’s just people like Orlando which shows that a poor school, inclusive and tolerant in the sense of letting everyone pass, therefore a school of quantity compared to a school of quality, is a loser. It is so first of all for the individual but it is – what is even more serious – for the whole country system which often finds itself emeritus donkeys at the top of public institutions. The school must inform and not train as the left thinks for years.

When there were the Chernobyl facts a series of physicists came out who spoke instrumental rants in order to support their ecological theses, which were then used for the sole purpose of making a political and university career. And it was significant that Edoardo Amaldione of the greatest Italian physicists, said that they were ignorant people who had made a career in the University solely thanks to the “political 18” that was so fashionable in the years of the protest.

Then, also from a personal point of view, one fake non-competitive school it certainly does not help the individual who then finds himself competing willy-nilly in a Darwinian society that does not want to know anything about doing good. Because then those who work, if they don’t know how to do things, can’t take refuge in the fact that they don’t have to be competitive. Who would take a domestic worker who is so good and so dear but she breaks everything and she watches TV while she works so as not to “get stressed”? And we have to thank Orlando who showed us plastically what they are dire consequences of ignorance.

