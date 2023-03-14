✈️ We’re going to Orlando for the ticket to the Quarterfinals of @TheChampions! pic.twitter.com/XBCJ0jSV7Z — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) March 13, 2023

Place: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Hour: 6:15 p.m.

Defenses: Javier Aquino, Manuel Aguilar, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo

Media: Rafael de Souza, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova

Forwards: Luis Quiñones and Nicolás Ibáñez

Tigres spent more than half an hour in the Uni gym, in a chat with the coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/QFmaKjggmZ — San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) March 12, 2023

The meeting was held in the University gym and lasted about 30 minutes. In the talk, the footballers were motivated and the coach was given support to continue in the feline project.

Defenses: Halliday, Schlegel, Jansson, Petrasso

Media: Pereyra, Araújo, Torres, Ojeda, Angulo

Forwards: Enrique