Next Wednesday the team of the tigers will be playing the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League against Orlando City.
They didn’t get hurt in the first leg at the “Volcano” and now everything will be left for the return match to be played in the United States.
A complicated scenario is expected for those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz, although they have a tough team to be able to win and thus advance to the next round.
When? Wednesday March 15
Place: Orlando, Florida
Stadium: Exploria Stadium
Hour: 6:15 p.m.
You can enjoy the game through the signal Fox Sports.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Manuel Aguilar, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo
Media: Rafael de Souza, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and Nicolás Ibáñez
Managers speak with players after losing to América
Last Saturday Tigres lost to América by a score of 2-0. This situation provoked the annoyance of the high command of the club, who on Sunday spoke with ‘Chima’ Ruíz and with his squad.
The meeting was held in the University gym and lasted about 30 minutes. In the talk, the footballers were motivated and the coach was given support to continue in the feline project.
Goalie: P. Gallese
Defenses: Halliday, Schlegel, Jansson, Petrasso
Media: Pereyra, Araújo, Torres, Ojeda, Angulo
Forwards: Enrique
Orlando City vs Tigers – FORECAST
Orlando City 1-2 tigers,
