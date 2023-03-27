Actor Orlando Bloom, star of many children’s films and UN ambassador for children UNICEF, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. He also visited a children’s center in the city. The actor and the Ukrainian president enjoyed talking and during the interview Bloom praised Zelensky’s work, reading him a story of his Japanese mentor that Bloom then wanted to dedicate to Zelensky telling him: “”You too have a big heart” slapping the president’s chest who laughed and then, accepting the story written for him also in Ukrainian, thanked him moved.

Ukraine – Russia, the news on today’s war 27 March



06:02