The Magic (30-43) continue to believe in the play-in dream thanks to the home success against the Washington Wizards (32-40), now increasingly in difficulty. Extremely efficient performance and great technical depth for Paolo Banchero, who finished with 18 points (6/9 shooting, 6/6 free throws), 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Banchero is the Magic’s extra man, for charisma and quality, but he is the team that responded decisively in the match against Washington. Seven double-digit players, including great Gavin Harris (22 points, 6/9 from three) and Cole Anthony (16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists), 27 overall team assists and excellent field goal percentage (53.8% shooting, 44.4% from three). The partial of the 4th period (35-24 for the hosts) was decisive with Franz Wagner (20 points) to score heavy baskets and the Magic defense to oust Washington from the game.