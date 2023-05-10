Orlandi case, the mystery of the letter with that authentic signature

On the case Emanuela Orlandi new indiscretions emerge, which if confirmed in the facts would have del resoundingbut for now it’s just about hypothesis. The brother of missing girl now forty years ago and never found again, reveals – and reports it on Tomorrow – to have delivered to the Vatican prosecutors investigating the disappearance of his sister Una letter of the former archbishop of Canterbury George Careyaddressed to Cardinal Ugo Polettithe high prelate of the Vatican who gave the green light to have a Sant’Apollinare the boss of Magliana De Pedis.

In the letter referred to by Peter Orlandowhich is now in the hands of the prosecutors of the Church investigating the disappearance of the girl, the Archbishop of Canterbury he asks the cardinal Poletti a encounter “about the situation” of the girl. But the person concerned intervened on the matter and his was a semi-denial. The former archbishop of Canterbury, in fact, claims that “the signature is genuinebut there are no text of the letter grammatical errors“, and this they do doubt the authenticity. In short, there remains a yellow on that document, the umpteenth. The story remains a mystery and will probably never be known truth. It could be too of the umpteenth misdirection.

Subscribe to the newsletter

