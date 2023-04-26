Emanuela Orlandi, the anonymous letter with accusations to her brother Pietro

The case Emanuela Orlandi continues to hold court, even though they have passed 40 years now since the disappearance of the girl, and despite the many investigations there has never been open no development, everything’s quiet. Meanwhile, one has popped up anonymous letteraddressed to his brother Peter who in recent days had made inferences about the Pope John Paul II. A letter left in the mailbox of Pietro Orlandi’s mother, with some veiled threats and the accusation of having lied about Pope Wojtyla. The reference is to his latest statements on the case of the disappearance of his sister Emanuela Orlandi. “You are a liar and you know it! No one told you those shameful allusions about Pope Wojtyla, you made them up you”.

“The Vatican was far too patient“, in granting a new investigation, affirms the author of the letter, who signed himself Luciano Dei, and who adds: “You should just be ashamed” and “you will have to answer to God for your wickedness”. The answer Of Peter Orlandi on social media it doesn’t keep you waiting. “Today in my mother’s mailbox in the Vatican this was left by hand letter in an envelope. There stupidity of who left it and I assume written is that he wanted to make believe that it had been sent from another citytherefore out of the Vatican, because he also bothered to put a stamp but there is no stamp,” Orlandi wrote, posting the letter on social media. “You can offend me however you want, I don’t care, but reading ‘the Vatican it was too much patient‘, Well“, joked Orlandi.

