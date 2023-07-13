On the Orlandi case, “the Office of the Promoter of Justice is actively cooperating with the competent Italian Authorities. Precisely in this spirit, last April 19, the Vatican magistrates confidentially handed over to Italy, covered by the secrecy of the investigation, the available documentation relating to the case, including that collected in the previous months during the investigation activity. The Holy See shares the family’s desire to get to the truth about the facts

and, to this end, hopes that all the investigative hypotheses will be explored”. This was announced by Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

“Regarding the news involving a relative of Emanuela, it should be noted that the correspondence in question expressly indicates that there has been no violation of the sacramental seal of Confession”, specifies the Vatican spokesman again.