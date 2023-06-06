Emanuela Orlandi, all the people involved in the disappearance. Here’s what happened to them

After more than 40 years, disturbing details continue to emerge around the disappearance of Emmanuel Orlandoa Vatican citizen, which took place way back on June 22, 1983. This time it is the Corriere della Sera to raise a question: What happened to the girlfriends and companions who in various capacities were witnesses, unaware and involuntary, of what happened? What happened to them?



There is Raffaellamusic partner at the time 19 years old, who told the press what Emanuela Orlandi had told her before disappearing (the job offer for Avon and other things) and from that moment she was stalked, threatened, intimidated by characters never identified: he was so shocked that he became ill for life. Today she, at 59, is hospitalized in a psychiatric clinic.

Then there’s another friend, Sylviaa classmate at the national boarding school, who told a journalist that Emanuela had confided in her that she would be away from home “for a while”. Since then, Silvia, now 55, has gone from one pharmacological treatment to another and the cousin denounces: “To keep her from talking, they ensnared, sedated, annihilated her. I haven’t heard from her for years. She could even be dead”.

