Orlandi case, the new version of Ali Agca: “It was delivered to the nuns”. The letter to Peter

Ali Agca, the author of the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II in 1981, wrote a long letter to Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother. The news is reported by Corriere della Sera.

In the letter, Agca recounts the umpteenth version of the facts on the kidnapping of the young Vatican citizen which took place on June 22, 1983. According to what Agca wrote to Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela would have been at the center of an all-Vatican intrigue, and her kidnapping was connected to that by Mirella Gregori.

“Emanuela Orlandi – Agca’s words – was an entirely Vatican fact and was taken over by some nuns right from the start. She understood the importance of her role and she accepted it calmly. I know about her mainly thanks to a Spanish father who visited me in Italy and also here in Istanbul. A man, a religious, animated by an authentic faith, who knows the mysteries of the world and who does not lie”.

Ali Agca, who now lives in Turkey with his Italian wife, has already met Pietro Orlandi in 2010 during a secret meeting. In the letter he also explains the Vatican’s involvement in Emanuela’s kidnapping.

“Pope Wojtyla deeply believed in the Third Secret of Fatima and also believed in the mission that God assigned him, namely the conversion of Russia – he maintains -. Wojtyla himself wanted me to accuse the Bulgarian secret services and therefore the Soviet KGB. The prize for my collaboration, which they offered me and which I demanded, was release in two years. However, I could only be released on condition that the president Sandro Pertini granted me the pardon and exactly for this reason Emanuela and Mirella were kidnapped “.

Pertini, however, underlines Agca, “was not manoeuvrable”. Therefore – he concludes – “the kidnappings of Emanuela and Gregori were decided by the Vatican Government and carried out by men of the Vatican Secret Service who were very close to the Pope. The public negotiation was obviously a drama well orchestrated by a few senior prelates operating within the Vatican ”.