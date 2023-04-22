Emanuela Orlandi, Lo Voi surprise: “Not excluding new investigations”

“It cannot be excluded that the Rome prosecutor’s office will be involved again, which is why I cannot talk about it”. The case of Emanuela Orlandi could also reopen for Italian magistrates. This was confirmed by the procurator of Rome, Francesco Lo Voi, meeting the students of Don Bosco in Palermo. A surprise for reporters, says Corriere della Sera.

“After 40 years it is not only not easy to find elements, but also to spot the activities carried out by the investigators of the time, because every situation must be contextualised”, said Lo Voi. But the official reopening of the case is no longer excluded. “Have the Palace of Justice received new investigative ideas on the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (here what we know for sure about the detective story), which took place almost 40 years ago? In short, is the hypothesis less theoretical than it might appear?” asks the Corriere della Sera.

“The prosecutor argued by recalling that in the meantime technologies have enormously improved (DNA, fingerprints, cameras, etc.) and this could reserve (good) surprises”, explains the via Solferino newspaper. “What could be done in 1983 is not what can be done now and this also explains many gaps in the investigations. Certainly – concluded Lo Voi – there are some so-called common crimes, even if serious, in which either the solution arrives in a few days, or they get bogged down and after 30-40 years they are still being discussed”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

