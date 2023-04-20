Orlandi case, the bombshell of Famiglia Cristiana: “Is there a director behind the attacks on Wojtyla?”

The accusations against Karol Wojtyla in the context of the search for the truth about the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi have elicited the indignant reaction of Christian family. In the crosshairs of the Catholic-inspired weekly – as reported The weather – in particular, the words of his brother Pietro Orlandi, e the audio he broadcast in the hosted on Dimartedì, on La7which has caused much discussion.

“Is there a direction behind these attacks? Not even pain authorizes the tarnishing of the memory of a saint” write the director, don Stefano Stimamiglio, and the co-director, Luciano Regolo, in the editorial that opens the issue on newsstands.

“The Orlandi family’s need for truth and clarity is sacrosanct – reads the article, “indeed, this is a need of an entire country”. “No one has the right to insinuate doubts” about a person’s moral conduct. The editorial adopts the words of Don Maurizio Patriciello “who also alludes to exploitation by ‘enemies inside and outside the Church'”. “And the doubt of a hidden direction – observes the weekly – arises, if one takes into account the attacks that the holy Pope is suffering in his homeland, Poland, and some ‘documentaries’ against Wojtyla himself about his improbable agreements with characters obscure ones that are circulating online. Conspiracies, however, only serve to sow fears and neuroses. The believer knows that the Church, as Benedict XVI recalled on leaving the Petrine ministry, ‘belongs to God’. No enemy will be able to destroy it.”

