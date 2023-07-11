Emanuela Orlandi, the brothers against the track of their uncle: “From him only verbal advances in 1978, he was outside Rome on the day of his disappearance”

The Orlandi family rejects any possibility that her uncle Mario Meneguzzi is involved in Emanuela’s disappearance. The hypothesis, evoked because the man had molested his older sister Natalina, is part of the attempt to “arrive at a convenient truth”. This is the accusation launched in a press conference by the brother of the girl who disappeared in 1983, Pietro Orlandi. His sister Natalina was also present, who reconstructed what happened. “There is no rape, it is a fact that dates back to 1978, my uncle only made simple verbal advances to me, at the time I was shaken but it ended there and I only told our priest in confession,” she said after the release of a document from the Holy Venue where Cardinal Casaroli asked a prelate about the harassment suffered by Natalina by her uncle, now dead.

“This was the relationship with my uncle. And indeed our families are united. I kept this to myself. Then in 1983 they called me and I was interrogated. They were things that everyone knew, prosecutors and investigators. It ended there and led nowhere,” Natalina added. “I don’t judge well what my uncle did and I revealed it to my boyfriend and my uncle did nothing more. And then what does that have to do with Emanuela’s disappearance which took place 5 years later?”, she continued. “After the verbal advances she made to me, my uncle retraced her steps and that was it. We exclude that our uncle also made advances to Emanuela”. Talking about the similarity between the uncle and the sketch is of the man who was with the 15-year-old on the day of her disappearance is “ridiculous”, according to Natalina. “Everyone was talking about a 30-year-old and he was over 50,” she said.

Natalina also recalled when she was summoned by Cardinal Becciu, at the time substitute for General Affairs of the secretariat of state. “In 2017 I was contacted by Becciu. He tells me that my brother insisted on having documentation but that he had documents from 1978 that concerned me. It seemed to me a form of blackmail. I said I had no problems.”

“We were overwhelmed by this news, yesterday people’s lives became a butcher shop”, attacked the lawyer of the Orlandi family, Laura Sgrò. “We learned from the La7 news that a track is back in vogue, very private facts are being told, Natalina Orlandi’s life was publicized and slaughtered. I thought it was Natalina who told what happened, yesterday the personal events of the Orlandi family were butchers’.

The words of Pietro Orlandi are also harsh. “Someone inside the Vatican is doing everything to shift attention outside, to unload any responsibility on others, even on the family”, said the brother of the girl who disappeared 40 years ago, according to whom her uncle that day “he was on holiday with his family outside Rome, as already ascertained”. “Diddi is working to arrive at a convenient truth, not the truth,” he continued, attacking the Vatican promoter of justice.

“I appeal to the senators, I am convinced that the parliamentary commission can lead to the truth and in fact the Vatican fears it and does not want it. I hope the vote passes. Yesterday the Vatican trampled on the last crumbs of dignity. I am convinced that with the opening of the investigation Pope Francis wanted to make progress but someone is doing everything to divert attention away from the Vatican ”, he added.

“I am hoping for a statement from the prosecutor Lo Voi and the promoter Diddi. You cannot remain silent,” she said. “It is news released on purpose, to divert attention. Why is attention shifting to my uncle?” asked Pietro Orlandi, who reiterated the importance of the parliamentary commission. “The pope’s words were important for the parliamentary commission and in fact the day after all the amendments were eliminated”, he underlined. “We expect from this commission that all dark affairs be understood. As a family we have to try them all and the search for truth cannot have a political color ”, he reiterated.

“The truth hurts someone and it cannot be that of my uncle, who can only hurt the family. In the Vatican they know what happened, Wojtila knew it, Ratzinger knew it and perhaps Francis probably knows it too. I don’t think Diddi would ever have the courage, the personality and the responsibility to take personal initiatives. There is someone behind Diddi who doesn’t want this parliamentary commission and who doesn’t want to get to the truth,” he said. “I’ve never been as pissed as I was last night. I didn’t think they would go that low.”