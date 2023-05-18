“A parliamentary commission is, should be, totally independent of the prosecutor’s office and the Vatican”. This was stated in a post on Fb by Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, regarding the procedure in the Senate for the Commission of Inquiry into the disappearance of the Vatican citizen and her contemporary Mirella Gregori and the request to hold hearings before proceeding with the examination and to the vote on the text.

“Senate discussion on the commission of inquiry and request for hearings to understand what is happening between the Vatican and the Public Prosecutor’s Office… but why?” asks Orlandi who nonetheless addresses “an applause to the deputies and the president of the Chamber for their willingness to demand all “unanimously, in a very short time, the approval of the Commission of Inquiry. Justice – he concludes – deserves respect”.