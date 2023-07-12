The Orlandi case and the role of the Vatican’s number two Casaroli. Analyses

Emanuela Orlandi’s telenovela has been going on for 45 years and shows no sign of solving itself, competing with Ustica and other Great Unsolved Mysteries of our tormented nation. The story of Emanuela Orlandi is one of the most persistent yellows in Italian history. A dark, gloomy story, with disturbing implications that looks more like a horror-police film than a real story. Secret Service, the Magliana gang, the Vatican and a teenage girl, all against the background of the a Pope Wojtyla by Ali Ağca of the “grey wolves” and the “Bulgarian trail”. And then the pedophile track and an audio cassette that seems to be taken from a porn film, complete with moans, but which could be real.

An incredible story that saw the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Vatican citizen. It was June 22, 1983, in the middle of the summer solstice, when Emanuela literally vanished into thin air after a flute lesson, an instrument she played at the Church of Sant’Apollinare in Rome, sadly linked to the events of the Magliana band.

The there have been many paths followed since then: from the international one to blackmail Pope Woytila ​​who supported the Poland of Solidarnosc of Lech Walesa, to the financial one of the IOR of Paul Marcinkus, to that of the pedophilia of high prelates.

Since then the brother Pietro Orlandi he tried them all, but without success, until, as happened with the

The Vatican: “Orlandi documentation to Italy from April”



“On April 19 last year the Vatican magistrates handed over confidentially to Italycovered by the secrecy of the investigation, the available documentation relating to the case, including that collected in the previous months during the investigation activity”. This was stated by the director of the press office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, on the Orlandi case. “Regarding the news involving a relative of Emanuela – he continues -, it is noted that the correspondence in question expressly indicates that there has been no violation of the sacramental seal of Confession”







story of Ilaria Cucchi, things have moved from their torpor and so the prosecutors of Rome and that of the Vatican, led by the prosecutor of justice Alessandro Diddi, have reopened the investigations.

With this in mind, a few days ago the Holy See released a document in which Cardinal Agostino Casaroli, then a powerful Vatican Secretary of State, asked a South American prelate who was the spiritual confessor of his older sister Natalina Orlandi if he was aware of any complaints from the girl herself regarding alleged sexual harassment.

The answer of South American prelate sent by Pope Woytila in Colombia it was shocking: the girl had revealed to him in confession that she had been molested by her uncle Mario Meneguzzi. Indeed, she had even been threatened by her uncle not to say anything because otherwise she would have lost the job that she had obtained in her Chamber thanks to her uncle who ran a bar in Montecitorio.

It must be said that the Miss Natalina you specified yesterday in the press conference that she had made a public competition for the Chamber and therefore could not be blackmailed in this sense.

The sister -after the revelation- spoke of having had only verbal advances and small gifts from the in-law. The uncle stopped bothering her only when he understood that Natalina was not there and “would not get anything”.

