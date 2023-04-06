Orlandi case, Emanuela’s brother will be heard in the Vatican

Small steps forward in the case of Emanuela Orlandi: for the first time since the girl’s disappearance on 22 June 1983, in fact, the Vatican will listen to her brother Pietro.

“It is the first time we have been summoned” underlines the lawyer of the Orlandi family, Laura Sgrò, according to whom the meeting between Pietro and the Vatican Promoter of Justice Alessandro Diddi will take place “immediately after Easter”.

Pietro Orlandi will bring various documents to the meeting, including the transcript of a chat, dating back to the early years of Pope Francis’ pontificate, which would also see Santos Abril y Castelló, archpriest emeritus of the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, among the interlocutors.

“We will also bring the documentation which speaks of Emanuela’s stay in England, it is a documentation that must be analyzed, also to understand if it is reliable” added Pietro Orlandi’s lawyer.

Attended the broadcast On Tuesdaybroadcast on La7 on the evening of April 4, Pietro Orlandi declared that he will also bring to the Vatican “a letter between Cardinal Poletti and a very high representative of the English church, in which they speak of Emanuela”.

“The strange thing is that in 1993 the Archbishop of Canterbury sent this letter to Cardinal Poletti addressed to via Clap Marrode, the street which is later indicated in the famous five-sheet” said Emanuela’s brother.

“In that letter in particular it is the archbishop who writes to Poletti, he says ‘I learned that you are in London at the moment so we have often written to each other and regarding the question of Emanuela Orlandi perhaps it is the case that we meet directly’, in the letter is written in English, of course,” added Pietro.

Pietro Orlandi then provided his thesis on what may have happened to his sister Emanuela “The hypothesis I am convinced of without proof, however based on many situations, is that there was blackmail, but blackmail born inside the Vatican between two groups of people”.

“The object of the blackmail could not only be Emanuela, a little girl from the Vatican. Emanuela was, in my opinion, placed in a situation to create the object of a much stronger blackmail. This is why the last time we talked about pedophilia and the possibility that people very high, and I mean really high, at the top of the Vatican, may have committed something and someone has used that situation to create enormous blackmail”.