08/14/2024 – 20:41

The founder of the social network that left the most missed in the country, Orkut Buyukkokten, was at Rio Innovation Week, an event about technology and innovation, this Wednesday, the 14th.

The Turkish engineer told G1 that he wants to bring a network like Orkut back “soon.” Deactivated since 2014, the website orkut.com returned to the air in 2022 with a message saying that something new is being built. He also criticized big techs, such as Meta and X, for prioritizing profit over user safety.

“I think we all want something like Orkut back. People remember the communities they built and they remember the authentic spirit. I think there’s never been a better time to bring that authentic experience back to the world because social networking has become social media. And like everyone else, I would love to see Orkut come back soon,” he said.

But Brazilian internet users should keep their expectations low. Since the end of “Hello”, the social network he created after the end of Orkut, in 2022, Buyukkokten has said he wants to create a new platform. However, it still has no launch date or name.

“We haven’t announced the name yet, we haven’t announced a date yet, but we’re making incredible progress. And yes, we’re super excited to launch,” he said in an interview with Canaltech.