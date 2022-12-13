“Mecca is a very holy place for Muslims,” said Taabouni after the 1-0 win against Strasbourg in Portugal. “We mainly focused on religion, our beliefs, et cetera. It was very soothing. It has done me good.” The 20-year-old midfielder scored the only goal from a free kick in the Estádio Algarve.

Taabouni came on after the break, Feyenoord captain Kökcü only played the first half. “It was an experience for life, especially to do it together,” said Taabouni. “We had talked about it for a long time. The fact that we could now do this together is very nice.”