In a closed exhibition game in the Kuip, Feyenoord won 3-1 against PEC Zwolle this afternoon. The last league in the Eredivisie showed up after the Rotterdam team dropped a practice match against Club Brugge in Spain. Orkun Kökcü was the big man at Feyenoord against PEC with two hits.

