Orkun Kökçü has decided not to wear the rainbow belt this round of the Eredivisie. The Feyenoord captain does not feel the right person to support this because of his religious beliefs. Gernot Trauner is therefore wearing the rainbow band against AZ this afternoon.

“I think it’s important to emphasize that I respect everyone regardless of religion, background or preference”, the Turkish midfielder says. “I think everyone is free to do what they want or feel. good what the importance of this action is, only because of my religious beliefs I don’t feel the right person to support this, that’s why I don’t feel comfortable wearing this captain’s armband.”

Kökcu, who is a Muslim, says he can imagine that some people are disappointed about this. ,,That is absolutely not my intention, although I realize that I may not immediately be able to take away that feeling with these words. But I hope that my religious choice will also be respected."

Feyenoord will play against AZ in Alkmaar at 4.45 pm.