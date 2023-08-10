Orkun Kökçü took his first prize early in the season with Benfica, the Taça de Portugal. The 22-year-old midfielder helped his new employer with an assist in the Supercup against cup winner FC Porto, which was defeated 2-0 by the national champion in Aveiro. Trainer Roger Schmidt (former PSV) was happy with Kökçü’s performance: “In my opinion, he did very well.”

Kökçü, born in Haarlem, made the switch from Feyenoord to Benfica this summer for more than 25 million euros. In preparation, the midfielder practiced with his new club against Feyenoord in de Kuip, where he received an emotional farewell. The other former Feyenoord player Fredrik Aursnes was also in the starting line-up for the Portuguese Super Cup.

In the battle for the Supercup, Kökçü had received a yellow card in the first half. Much more important, however, was what he did after just over an hour of play. The Turkey international received the ball in midfield and acted quickly, allowing him to bring Ángel di Maria into position. The Argentinian, also new to Schmidt's team, then shot him against the ropes in the far corner.



Moments later, Benfica also scored 2-0 via Croatian midfielder Petar Musa. Schmidt Kökçü was then able to make a substitution with peace of mind. In injury time, FC Porto thought they could make the connection goal via Wenderson Galeno, but that goal was reversed by the VAR.

Just before time, referee Luís Godinho was also allowed to play. The referee drew the red card twice. The tough veteran Pepe (40) received his second yellow card and is therefore immediately suspended for FC Porto's first competition match, after which his trainer Sérgio Conceição was also allowed to step in. He initially refused to leave his bank.

Trainer Schmidt thought Kökçü was ‘very good’

Schmidt immediately became champion of Portugal in his first season with Benfica. Early in year two, the German has already won his second prize with the Supercup, partly thanks to acquisition Kökçü. “In my opinion, he did very well,” said Schmidt at the press conference after the hot-tempered duel with FC Porto in Aveiro. “It is not easy to achieve this as a Benfica player, because there is a lot of pressure.” Roger Schmidt. © ANP/EPA



FC Porto opens the Portuguese league on Monday evening (7.45 pm) with the away match at Moreirense. Benfica then plays the away game at 9.15 pm at Boavista in Porto, the country's second city in the north of Portugal. Sporting Braga, which is the third Portuguese club to participate in the Champions League, opens the new season on Friday evening with the home game against FC Famalicão.



