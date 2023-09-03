Kökçü, who has been a permanent fixture in coach Roger Schmidt’s team since his transfer from Feyenoord to Benfica, struck just before half-time. The international of Turkey saw in the first half how Jorge Fernandes had opened the score with an own goal, after which Ángel Di María had made it 2-0 on behalf of Benfica. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Kökçü also scored his first goal in Portuguese service. Last year, the midfielder scored twelve goals on behalf of Feyenoord.

Another former Feyeno player took care of the final score in the fourth league match of this season in the second half. Fredrik Aursnes scored the fourth, and last, Benfica goal immediately after the break. Due to the 4-0 win, the reigning national champion is now first in the Portuguese league with nine points from four games. However, FC Porto and Sporting Portugal will still be in action this weekend. Those teams still have the full spoils after the first three league matches. Opponent Vitória SC had all won the first three games and is therefore stuck at nine points.