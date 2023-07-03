The Guardian: Orkney Islands authorities think about secession from the UK

The authorities of the Orkney Islands, located off the north of Scotland, are thinking about secession from the UK. This publication reports The Guardian.

According to the newspaper, the islands decided to explore “alternative forms of government” and consider becoming a self-governing territory of Norway at the council, which will be held on July 4. The head of the Orkney council, James Stokan, stated that the area had been “part of the Scandinavian realm for much longer than part of the United Kingdom”.