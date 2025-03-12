Ørjan NylandSevilla FC goalkeeper, has been included in the call of the selection Norway For the first two classification games for the 2026 World Cup. The Nordics will face Moldavia next March 22 and, only three days later, against Israel In Hungary. Two meetings that will mean the beginning of the road to the classification for the next World Cup, in which Norway looks for a place after several years of absence.

Despite some specific mistakes, such as the one he committed to Mallorca, the 34 -year -old goalkeeper has found a continuity that has allowed him to grow in his performance under these ups and downs. After a knee injury that left him absent several weeks, he has returned strongly and has been a key in the recovery of the team in LaLiga. From his return, Sevilla has lost only one of the last nine gamesa 1-4 against the Catalans, this being the only match in which it fit more than one goal.

With this call, Nyland has a fairly busy month ahead, both with his selection and Sevilla. Not only the World Cup classification with Norway is played, but also The possibility of consolidating as one of the fundamental pillars on the squad of a Sevilla FC who is struggling to ensure his place in the upper part of the table.