Orizon’s board of directors approved the issuance of the 5th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, with real guarantee, with additional personal guarantee, in a single series, from Orizon Meio Ambiente (OMA) in the amount of R$ 400 million , with restricted placement efforts. There will be 400 thousand debentures.

The funds raised will be used to refinance existing OMA debt, increasing duration and reducing the cost of capital, and financing the company’s expansion plan and its investees, Orizon said in a material fact released this Friday, 11.