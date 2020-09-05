Paddlers Juan Oriyés, at K1 200; María Corbera, Antía Jácome and Sete Benavides, in C1 200; and Paco Cubelos and Iñigo Peña, in K2 1,000 meters, have managed to qualify to compete within the 2020 Dash Canoeing World Cup, which can happen from September 24 to 27 in Szeged (Hungary).

The second day of the nationwide selective, contested on the Verducido race course in Pontevedra to type the Spanish group that may attend the one worldwide occasion of the season, it was marked by the wind that blew in Pontillón do Castro.

Oriyés, Corbera, Jácome, Benavides, Cubelos and Peña be part of the qualifiers on Friday Sara Ouzande and Lara Feijoo, additionally Paco Cubelos and Roi Rodríguez in K1 and Cayetano García and Adrián Sieiro in C2, ready to finish the group on Sunday with the final regattas of the take a look at.

The present world runners-up of K2 1.000, the Castilian-Manchego Paco Cubelos (UCAM) and the Basque Iñigo Peña (Zumaia) -3m, 11s. 418- beat the Galicians of the Kayak Tudense Albert Martí and Roi Rodríguez -3m.15s. 127-. The couple that managed to qualify this boat for the Tokyo Olympics thus safe a cross to the Szeged World Cup.

“The beginning of this season has been excellent, we’re additionally within the remaining a part of this 12 months; in three weeks we’ve got the World Cup and it couldn’t have began higher In a manner that with the victory in K1 and K2, with good emotions, even in the present day, on a barely unusual day during which the teammates have made it very tough for us and with additionally sophisticated climate circumstances, however we’ve got managed to present the perfect of ourselves and do our greatest race to get the victory, “defined Cubelos.

The ultimate A of K1 200 meters, with the Olympic champion Cristian Toro on the beginning line, gained the Asturian Juan Oriyés (Covadonga Group) -35s.501-, who gave no possibility. Toro had another choice left within the K1 500, ending fourth -37s.108- behind Enrique Ada (Aranjuez) -36s.332- and Carlos Borras (Náutico de Palma) -36s.688-.

Within the afternoon session, Toro made it to the ultimate at that distance along with Pelayo Roza (Fluvial), Iago Monteagudo (Naval de Pontevedra), Enrique Adan and Adrián del Río (Aranjuez), Roi Rodríguez and Albert Martí (Kayak Tudense), Iván Fernández (Ría de Betanzos) and Blai Muñoz (Banyoles).

For Oriyés, reaching this place for the World Cup “is an incredible pleasure” in a season that’s heavy. “As well as, the 200 is tough preventing towards such sturdy rivals, among the many Olympic champion Cristian Toro. The important thing was within the first strokes, at the beginning, as a result of in a distance as quick pretty much as good begins you have already got lots of profession executed, It makes you simpler. With the wind blowing issues received sophisticated, my canoe fell out of the shares. I’m fortunate to have the ability to practice with a technician like Miguel García, and I’m proud to do it in a gaggle during which, furthermore, of different colleagues, are Saúl Craviotto and Carlos Arévalo, “he defined.

In C1 200 girls the Madrilenian María Corbera (Aranjuez) -47s.629- prevailed over her earlier shipmate in C2, the Galician Antía Jácome (Metropolis of Pontevedra), which was second -48s.309- and the junior Antía Otero, from the identical group, -50s.180-. Corbera and Jácome get a spot to compete within the World Cup.

The Balearic Olympian Sete Benavides (UCAM) licensed his place in Szeged by successful in C1 200 -39s.822-, forward of the Andalusian Cayetano García (Náutico de Sevilla) -40s.489- and the Galician Pablo Graña (Náutico Rodeira de Cangas) -41s.431-.