Orit Halpern, 51 years old and born in Philadelphia (USA), was an epidemiologist for six years: “I should have continued, it was an opportunity for growth, I don't know what I was thinking,” she jokes now about her change of profession years before the covid. After studying the History of Science and abandoning viruses, she returned to Harvard for her PhD in humanities. She has now spent almost 15 years dedicated to understanding digital culture and the social changes that it provokes from various universities. Her current professorship is for the first time in Europe, at the Technical University of Dresden. A few days ago she participated in a conference at the Center de Cultura Contemporània in Barcelona linked to its exhibition on “AI: Artificial Intelligence”, where this interview was done. His latest book is The Smartness Mandate [El mandato de lo inteligente]without translation for now into Spanish.

Ask. Is there a mandate for intelligence?

Answer. Maybe you have a smartphone. Maybe you've heard of a smart home, smart electrical grids. Intelligence is a recent twist around infrastructure, urban planning and especially digital technologies that are supposed to be integrated into everyday life. Our question was why does everything have to be 'smart' now? Before you had an oven or a thermometer and you didn't need a computer to know when you were home and how to set the temperature. What is it about this term that has not only become something we want, but is actually something that more and more governments, cities, and corporations think they actually have to implement, that it's a mandate?

Q. There will be something.

R. There are many reasons. But above all three. One, a change in the economy. In the 1970s, we saw many Western countries move from industrial manufacturing to information economies. Two, a shift in geopolitics, things like decolonization, global instabilities and energy markets, growing problems with race or urban planning. And three, the arrival of new technologies that really changed computing and newer and newer machine learning models began to emerge and big data. These things crystallized especially around the 2000s, to inaugurate a discourse or language of the intelligent.

Q. Is it a speech for the benefit of citizens?

R. You can think of intelligence as a risk management strategy. One way to deal with changes in the world is with the use of these systems of big data who supposedly learn non-stop. So, if you live in a smart home, learn what you do and everything improves, such as energy savings. And it's getting better and better at offering you services, from Amazon or whoever. With an equal city. We have many problems: migration, crime, energy, climate change. How is your city going to deal with all these problems? Since the 1970s, many believe that governments do not do a good job. We therefore need data-based decision making. Maybe if we use intelligent systems we will improve our problems by bypassing the political process.

Q. But isn't that just technology?

R. No, it's an ideology.

Orit Halpern. Gianluca Battista

Q. How to test it?

R. After World War II, IBM introduced computers to the public around the word “think.” Apple came out in the 1980s with “thinking differently,” so we have a history of relating these machines to thinking. Now that has been incorporated into the idea of ​​artificial intelligence.

Q. It's marketing.

R. Yes, there was already that kind of marketing around these things as thinking machines. In 2008 IBM introduced high-level intelligence. It was a really interesting moment. We have the financial crisis and at the same time that the entire economy is collapsing, IBM wakes up and says they are going to present a smart planet agenda. So several very large corporations at that time, perhaps looking for a new opportunity in the face of a financial crisis, began to get involved in these types of urban infrastructure projects.

Q. It coincides with the arrival of the iPhone and the smartphone.

R. It's about the same year. All these corporations come up with the idea of ​​smart and want to integrate all these systems, but they end up changing the very infrastructure of human life, which is the cloud. Now we have a new computer structure. It's no longer just your personal computer on your small desk. Now everyone is using the internet more and more to upload all their data to these new cloud servers. That's why a big part of what's smart is transforming the IT infrastructure itself. It means moving everything to the cloud, whether it is traffic or mobile information. Everything is integrated and here come the urban planners and Google with their Sidewalk Labs. They built, for example, Hudson Yards in New York. It emerged as a consulting service for cities, which was special in the pandemic, when many large companies stepped forward to say: 'We are going to help track Covid.' And from there they believe that they will provide public health or education.

Q. This has more implications, of course.

R. Once they are in the system, they can stay. It's important for people to realize that it's a completely new form of computing that came into being in the first decade of the century. And it needs a great infrastructure. Only Amazon, Microsoft or Google can provide cloud services for everyone. There is a real concentration of data in terms of infrastructure.

Q. It seems to be a problem.

R. This data or smartification Everything makes us very dependent on the systems. Intelligence becomes a self-fulfilling mandate because we all think that we need it to improve our daily lives, but also in more serious ways when it comes to doing things like, for example, climate and environmental management of cities. We need to figure out how to know how to prepare the flood model. So there are good and bad things.

Q. The question then is maybe we do need some of this, but not like this or not all of it.

R. Yes. One of the questions about intelligence is not whether it is good or bad. It's more, what kind of intelligence would it be, what kind of digital technologies do we want? What kind of world do we want to live in? It's not about throwing away your cell phone and going back to the past. With a climate crisis and other geopolitical issues, we need these technologies to survive and thrive, but what kind of systems are we going to build, who will own them, and who will they be built for? Who will benefit?

Q. Are we wondering?

R. Smart is closely related to artificial intelligence and big data. The way we've built great language models [como ChatGPT] depends on really large data sets. Many people are worried. The Biden Administration is deeply involved in examining the monopoly capitalism of technology companies. A key now is to make this issue more visible. The European Union has already approved the general data protection regulation. Now they are debating a lot of regulations on artificial intelligence. We always worry about things like 'is AI going to destroy humanity?', but chances are we won't see a Terminator chasing us, we'll have everyday problems. People talk about water systems and power grids controlled by big data, so it comes down to the daily services we use, where our data goes, whether it's in the health system, whether it's in school.

Q. This is related to his famous concept of the “computationally optimistic pessimist.” What is it?

R. Behind all these smart technologies, whether something simple or very sophisticated, like smart border systems, there is a rather negative vision: we have to protect ourselves from future waves of immigrants from Africa or the Middle East. When we talk about preparing for climate change, we no longer believe we can stop it, we are just preparing to withstand the blow. So it is a negative vision of the future, we are pessimists. We are kind of accepting that things are not going well, that's why we need more security, more data, more smart borders, more technology, because hopefully it will help us survive. But at the same time we are computationally optimistic because we also think that maybe our technology will somehow save us or prevent that event from happening. So we have mixed feelings.

Q. Is Elon Musk and his plan for Mars also computationally optimistic pessimistic?

R. He is also somewhat pessimistic, but at the same time optimistic because he is going to leave the planet. You stay here suffering the weather. It's that ambivalence. Another example, everyone saying that AI is dangerous and needs to be controlled, and then Germany and France leading the 'well, not really, because it's the future of our economy, we need this to grow'. It's a contradictory relationship: a lot of fear, but also the thought that if we don't adopt this technology, we won't be able to compete with the Americans or the Chinese, and our societies won't be successful. That contradictory feeling is what I call computationally optimistic pessimism.

Q. It doesn't seem like it's going to allow the right questions to be asked then.

R. We can't have a serious conversation about what society we want because we are always responding to trauma. How do we preserve, for example, the German automobile industry? That seems the most important thing. But there's a lot of 'we have to adopt these technologies to compete with Silicon Valley or China', and not a lot of 'what technology do we really want?' Maybe we have other ways to build them, what kind of economies do we want to develop in the long term? And how we think about these technologies to foster sustainability, equity, justice, diversity, and other goals we might have as a society.

