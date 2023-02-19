Tragedy in Oristano: dispute between mother and daughter is assumed

A dispute transcended and ended in tragedy. This is at the moment the investigative hypothesis on which the investigators who are investigating the death of Chiara Carta, the 13-year-old girl stabbed to death in the bathroom of the house by her mother Monica Vinci, 52, are working. originally from Nureci, who then attempted suicide by jumping from the window on the first floor of the family home in Silì, a hamlet of Oristano. The woman is hospitalized in Sassari, but her life is not in danger.

The men of the mobile squad of the Oristano police station led by the manager Samuele Cabizzosu could hear it today. He will have to reconstruct those dramatic moments. She is the only custodian of the truth, because there are no other witnesses. The investigators also heard the neighbors, but what is supposed to have been a dispute that took place in the home and ended with the stabbing in the bathroom, no one noticed, no one heard anything.

Corriere della Sera goes into more detail: “Chiara was seen returning home, in the kitchen the police found plates with fresh traces of food. FMs mother and daughter there was probably an argument, a quarrel. Chiara tried to escape the fury of her mother, who hit her from behind, chased her into the bathroom and raged when she was already on the ground, injured: the forensics men found traces of at least 7 stab wounds, some on the back. Her father found her by the sink, pouring, with the door ajar.”

