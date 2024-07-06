The provisional toll of a very serious road accident involving four motorcycles and a car is three dead occurred on Sp 11 in the municipality of Paulilatino in the province of Oristano. Since 13:40 the fire brigade teams have been intervening on site.

Due to the violent impact the bikes caught firecausing a large fire in the surrounding vegetation. Working on the extinguishing operations are the teams of firefighters on the ground and three Canadairs of the National Corps, which took off from the Olbia base.