Thomas Mahler, the director behind Ori and the Blist of the Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, has unleashed his ire through the Resetera forums, ensuring that he is tired of all those developers who are in charge of making a multitude of promises with which to excite the press and players and finally not fulfill them

In others, Ori’s director attacks Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s SkyBut they are not the only ones affected by Mahler’s words. The developer has ensured that “it all started with Molyneux” referring to Peter Molyneux, the British designer who created the Fable franchise. Later, Mahler began to attack Sean Murray, creator of No Man’s Sky, on which he has assured that his image has been washed without any qualms.

But what happened then? They released a ton of updates, so let’s forget about the initial lies and deception and hey, let’s wash your image again.

Mahler’s next objective was none other than Cyberpunk 2077, attacking the disastrous launch of the game developed by CD Projekt RED, ensuring that they took as a basis everything that Peter Molyneux and Sean Murray did with their respective projects.

From a developer perspective, this all sucks. In 2014, I remember a journalist from a big publication who told us that Ori almost got the cover story of some magazine that I read frequently, but in the end they had to choose No Man’s Sky because it was the “greatest game.”

I really felt cheated once No Man’s Sky came out and it became clear that this whole hype was really built on lies and the honest guy who just showed off his real product really got kicked in the balls because the lying boy was able to come up with some great stories that had absolutely no substance.

Later, Mahler turned his attack on the players and journalists, assuring that “it does not seem to matter so much” that they are constantly being lied to. In addition, he assured that some journalists seem to be “happy to have been misled.” Finally, Ori’s director spoke about his tone to end the conversation, assuring that he was tired of liars and people who agree to be misled.

