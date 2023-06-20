According to the senator, the text can be analyzed at the Senate CAE this Tuesday (June 20), even with postponement

the senator Oriovisto Guimaraes (Podemos-PR) opened the possibility of having the analysis of the report of the new fiscal framework in the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) of Casa Alta still on this Tuesday (20.jun.2023), even with a request for review. “If there is no request for review, the framework should be voted on at the CAE today. If there is, it may be left for tomorrow or the president of the CAE gives a very short view, 1h for example. And yet, to be voted on today”said in an interview with journalists.