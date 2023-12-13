FC Barcelona is going through an irregular moment but that does not mean that it is going to be one of the protagonists in the winter market. In any case, not too many movements are expected from the culés in January, to be exact, only one of the players on the star team has real options to leave the team. This is Oriol Romeu, a signing that was questioned from the moment it was signed and although he started on the right foot at the club, little by little his weight on the field has fallen dramatically .
The newspaper Sports world reports that after the defeat against Girona, negotiations between the board of directors of said club and Laporta's people have begun, as there are real options for the containment medium to return to Michel's orders in the winter market.
Xavi is not satisfied with the Spaniard and his role for the rest of the season is clear and defined, substitute, this being the case, the footballer himself opens the door to step aside and return to the team in which he has presented the best performance. However, everything will depend on whether the Barça team can find a replacement.
Barcelona's present is complex, the level of play that Xavi's team is showing today is poor, it is not even a shadow of what they showed the previous year. Several players on the squad are under the scrutiny of the board and the coaching staff themselves, since their performance does not go hand in hand with the privileges they have within the culé team and if they do not improve their performance, we could see more transfers for the market Of summer.
