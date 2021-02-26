Oriol Romeu will not play again this season. An injury in the last league game while stopping an attack by Leeds’ Raphinha will prevent him from wearing the Southampton shirt again until next season: he will have to undergo surgery for a broken ankle. At 29, Romeu was a must-have for the Saints, who ranked 4th in the Premier League in December but have since collapsed after just one win in their last 13 games.

When Oriol Romeu was most essential, his injury was stronger. The Spanish midfielder did not suffer from such a serious problem since he injured his knee as a Chelsea footballer, which forced him to miss almost a full season. In fact, Romeu has surpassed 30 games in all his years at Southampton, and up to 40 on two occasions.

“You have a broken ankle, it will take at least three months to return“Ralph Hasenhuttl said at a press conference about his starting midfielder, who has never made his debut with the Spanish national team despite having been a regular in the lower categories. Without going any further, he is the only player to have played two World Cup Sub- twenty.