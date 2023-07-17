The departure of Sergio Busquets has generated headaches for everyone within FC Barcelona. The reality is that both Xavi and the board of directors eagerly wanted Sergio’s renewal, in the first place for sporting reasons, since they saw him still in a position to score, while the entourage of Laporta and company for money reasons, since it was much more affordable. to sign Sergio’s continuity for one more year than to look for a replacement in the market without the financial potential for it.
In the end, the former captain has left and has left a wide gap within Xavi’s squad. The board of directors has probed players of weight and in their best sporting state to be the replacement for Busquets, but the financial issue has forced them to sign who was the last option and who, in view of a wide margin of the fans, is not up to the task. height of the culé challenge. In the following hours, veteran Oriol Romeu will be confirmed as Barcelona’s fourth summer signing.
Oriol no longer trains with Girona and has said goodbye to the bulk of the squad. Both clubs have reached an agreement and the containment will sign with the Barcelona team between today and tomorrow. The arrival of Romeu is the mixture of a low transfer price and one of the lowest salaries of the entire Barça squad. Beyond the conditions of being last considered is by far the best challenge of his career.
