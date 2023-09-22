Oriol Nolis announced this Friday his resignation as director of RTVE in Catalonia through a statement released by himself on social networks in which he indicates that he has decided to “close a stage” once “the work” he had proposed is finished.

Nolis, who was appointed director of the entity in Catalonia in July 2021 after having presented the weekend news programs on La 1 for almost two years, points out in its statement that “After two years at the head of the management of RTVE in Catalonia, the time has come for a change.” “I have always understood the responsibilities of this nature as a place of passage and not as a destination in itself. For this reason, once the stage that I had proposed for myself was finished, I have decided to close a stage,” says Nolis. He considers that, with “errors and successes” and “seen with perspective”, his balance is “positive” and that “from this intense, exciting and complicated trip at the same time” he will have “many memories and experiences”.

Nolis finally expresses his gratitude “to all those who have made it possible, from the management team to the rest of the RTVE colleagues who have joined forces to consolidate a modern, plural, public service project that has given good results.”

