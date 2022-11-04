Oriol Castro (Barcelona, ​​1974) is a creative mind in search of constant innovation. To whom he has been Ferran Adrià’s right-hand man for 18 years, contributions to the kitchen are attributed, such as the use of the siphon, hot foams or salty ice creams. After passing through the kitchens of El Bulli (3 Michelin stars) he launched, together with his partners Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas –also disciples of Adrià–, Compartir (Cadaqués, Girona) –with a new opening in Barcelona– and Enjoy , a restaurant awarded 2 Michelin stars that since this summer occupies third place in the prestigious list of ‘The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ –The 50 best restaurants in the world–. The chef participates today in

Gastronomic Region of Murcia. The chef will offer a speech-interview today, at 1:30 p.m., on the opening day of the congress organized by LA VERDAD, which will be

held in the adjoining building of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium.

– What will you say in your presentation?

–I am going to explain our restaurant philosophy. We are going to pass some videos of Share and Enjoy. We are going to explain the menus and dishes of one or another restaurant to see what is being done and then we are going to do two lines of work, one that will be in videos showing Enjoyment techniques and, on the other hand, we will make live dishes that attendees will be able to see and thus learn about the techniques of our school.

CONSUMPTION HABITS

“Everyone, houses and companies, we have to try to save, be more sustainable and more consistent”



–What do you think culinary congresses like this one contribute to the gastronomic world?

–They are models of courses in a small format and that makes the treatment more personal and close, which gives it an added value that is always important. So the people who attend will be able to ask and interact perfectly.

–What are the main differences in philosophy between Enjoying and Sharing?

–Compartir is a restaurant in which, as the word says, the dishes are to share the environment at the table. It is a restaurant with a kitchen with fun touches with modern techniques, with a short format menu and where you order à la carte. We opened in Cadaqués in 2012 and in Barcelona in 2022. The new establishment works the same concept with some differences but it is also to share in the middle of the table. On the other hand, we have Enjoy, a creative cuisine restaurant where we only have two menu lines, the classic and the festival, and where we want people to have a complete experience.

– What techniques are you working on lately?

–Now we are working on different techniques with a product, mirotequina. We are making different types of crisps, a thematic work on koji… At the congress we are going to make a summary of the most relevant techniques that we have done in Enjoy.

–He has worked for 18 years with Ferran Adrià. Of all that she learned with him, what remains?

–Without a doubt, nonconformity remains, the desire to learn and perseverance, which is super important, sacrifice, teamwork and creativity, among some of the many things that remain.

– Does creativity run out?

-As Picasso said, ideas come out working. If we have a creative attitude and always work, things will continue to come out. Some days better things will come out and other days less bright.

ON THE GLOBAL TOP

“In Spain we have restaurants that are leaders and that are in the spotlight around the world”



– Do you explore creativity in other artistic disciplines?

–We work with different disciplines from the moment in which we have a designer in Enjoy who helps us in relation to crockery. But we are also inspired by other fields. You can get inspired by going to a museum, visiting a supermarket…

intact illusion



-In recent years he has received prestigious awards. Do you feel pressure for it?

-No, honestly, because we’ve been in the business for so many years that you try not to give it importance, on the contrary. You feel the pressure with each client, because you always want them to leave happy and you put pressure on yourself to improve and be better every day.

–What stands out about your partners, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas?

-The first thing is that they are magnificent companions, they are like family. The three of us are just as hard-working and we maintain the same enthusiasm as the first day.

–What is the place of the gastronomy of the Region of Murcia on the national scene?

-I don’t know the Region of Murcia in depth but I think that all the regions of Spain have a great historical and gastronomic culture. Sometimes cooks do not have time to be able to travel and eat in all the places we would like.

Region of Murcia Gastronomic Program

–In what position is Spanish gastronomy currently on a global level?

-Spanish cuisine is at the top of everything and we have to believe it. In Spain we have great restaurants that are leaders and are in the spotlight around the world. We have to keep moving forward and not rest on our laurels. There are great chefs and great restaurants where a lot of young people go with enthusiasm. Very good people are coming out.

–Should we change our eating habits towards a more sustainable model?

-The first thing is to become aware and for people to understand that we are not on the right path and that we have to try to rectify and improve. Everyone, from homes to restaurants and companies, we have to try to save, be more sustainable and more consistent.