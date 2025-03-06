



Oriol Cardona has been proclaimed this Thursday in Morgins (Switzerland) mountain skiing champion in the sprint category, one of the two that will be released next year at the Winter Games of Cortina D’Ampezzo. The Catalan revalidates the title conquered in 2023 at the Leridana de Boi Taüll station and is erected as a favorite to take the gold medal in the Olympic debut.

In the female category, Ana Alonso completed the extraordinary Spanish performance by hanging the bronze medal. The Granada lost the podium position in the kicking area against the Switzerland Caroline Ulrich, but an error of her rival when she took the schisth of the ski schi -foca before the descent allowed Alonso to take a minimal advantage that she knew how to maintain until the goal. The bronze was decided by a single tenth. The Swiss Marianne Fatton took gold, while the silver was for the French Emily Harrop.

Spain has shone high in the mountain skiing World Cup. Cardona and Alonso have already proclaimed runner -up of the world last Monday in the mixed relay, the discipline that, together with the Sprint, will be Olympic in 2026. Both also achieved the direct ticket for that appointment, now now they are clear candidates to drastically increase the palm tree of Spain in the winter games, limited so far to five medals: gold of Francisco Fernández Ochoa (ski 1972), Queralt Castellet silver (Halfipipe, Beijing 2022) and Los Bronz de Blanca Fernández Ochoa (Esquí, Albertville 1992), Javier Fernández (Artistic Skating, Pyeongchang 2018) and Regino Hernández (Snowboard Cross, Pyeongchang 2018).