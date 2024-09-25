Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 1:26 PM



The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce is finalising preparations for the fifth edition of the Night of the Economy and the Trade and Industry Awards of Orihuela, which this year is being held in the cloister of the old University, in the Diocesan College of Santo Domingo. The president of the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce, Mario Martínez, and the vice-president of the entity, Cristina Torres, presented this event today at the facilities of the Business Incubator, accompanied by the Councillor for Trade of the Orihuela City Council, Vicente Pina.

Cristina Torres has specified that the Night of the Economy is being held earlier this year “and will take place on Thursday 3 October, the first Thursday of the month instead of being held on the last Thursday of October as until now.” In addition, the Vice President of the Chamber has highlighted the space in which the gala will be held, “a special place and a great example of how our city has been a great exponent of Valencian culture and heritage for centuries.” Finally, Torres has outlined some of the details of the gala, “which will bring together a large representation of the business and commercial fabric of Orihuela, as well as our representatives in local, provincial and regional institutions, consolidating this event as a meeting point in which to share the concerns of our businessmen.”

Mario Martínez was in charge of announcing the companies awarded this year in the different categories. Firstly, he highlighted the winner of the Juan Cerdán Honorary Award, which this year goes to Mariano Moreno, founder of Mercaluz, “a company that was born as a family business, and which continues to be a family business but has managed to continue evolving to become a benchmark at both national and international level.” As for the rest of the awards, the award for Internationalisation goes to Conservas Hola; while the award for Business Career will go to Agriauto. Likewise, the award for Sustainable Tourism has gone to Colinas Golf and the award for Local Commerce has gone to Joyería Adolfo Valero. Finally, the award for Family Business will go to Santamar de la Vega and the award for Musical Culture to Metro Dance Club.

For Mario Martínez, all the winners are companies “with a recognised track record both locally and outside Orihuela”, and he predicted that there are many more Nights of the Economy to celebrate because “our business network has so many leading companies, that there are always strong candidates for each of the awards given out at this event, in which we want to recognise the work carried out by all of them throughout the year”. For his part, the Councillor for Commerce of the Orihuela City Council, Vicente Pina, has congratulated the award-winning companies, and has thanked “the work of the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce to praise the activity and the track record of Orihuela businesses”, as well as “the close collaboration that exists between both entities to create synergies and disseminate the aid and facilities that Orihuela businesses and shops can benefit from”.

The Night of the Economy is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Orihuela and is sponsored by Caja Rural Central, the Orihuela City Council through the Department of Commerce, and the company Cupoola by Vegametal.