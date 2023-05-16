Monday, May 15, 2023



| Updated 05/16/2023 00:29h.

There will be no San Isidro Murals this year or not until after the elections at least. It will be the corporation resulting from the elections on May 28 that will have to decide whether to hold this traditional event, yes, outside its usual date. As explained by the Councilor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra (Citizens), the decision responds to a late change in the criteria of the municipal auditor that has prevented the Department from facing the contracting of the appointment in time.

Until now, Ezcurra explains, the event, by requiring a wide variety of services ranging from routes, sound, musical performances or painting, the hiring of each one of them was done through expense provisions or, in case of exceeding 3,000 euros, through a smaller contract. “This represented a great saving of time in the drafting of specifications, going through the contracting table, public exhibition and adjudication,” he defends.

But this way of proceeding is over. Now, the municipal intervention demands that these services be tendered and awarded by lots. A decision that, justifies the mayor, has not allowed to arrive on time. In addition, she assures that she did not want to leave a contracting process open without the guarantee that the next government team that comes out of the elections would want to celebrate this event of great political significance. In any case, adds Ezcurra, if she is re-elected as Councilor for Culture, she agrees to celebrate the murals in the fall.

The San Isidro Murals have their origin in May 1976. That year, in the midst of the Transition, a wave of people from many different parts of the country came to Orihuela to celebrate a ‘Tribute from the peoples of Spain to Miguel Hernández’. . In that historic event, painters, writers and musicians came to the cradle of the poet who, in an uncertain and difficult context, demanded the freedom that until then had been lacking because of the dictatorship.

In 2012, with the arrival of the tripartite government headed by Los Verdes, it was decided to resume this appointment and the murals painted in 1976 were restored. Since then, new protest works have been incorporated into the neighborhood. The month for its celebration has usually been March, on the occasion of the celebration of the Hernandiana Spring. Last year the motion of no confidence and the subsequent change of government forced the event to be delayed until June.

The contracting of the last edition, the first after the suspension of the murals after the pandemic and which featured a concert by Varry Brava from Oriolan, was taken to court by the PP and is being investigated by Orihuela Investigating Court 1 . The popular ones accuse Ezcurra of an alleged crime of prevarication for splitting the contract, which had involved a total of 120,000 euros.