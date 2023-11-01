Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 3:32 p.m.



“Public or mixed, that is the question.” The phrase is not from a famous British playwright, but from an authoritative voice of the municipal government and refers to garbage. The new executive has already opened the melon. They know that it is a cursed topic since the Brugal case and that whoever opens it, especially the PP, usually comes out scalded. But since the arrival of Mayor Pepe Vegara, the assumption is that we must take the bull by the horns after 11 years of ‘provisional’ assumption of the service, municipal sources report. The first step is clear. The City Council does not want to continue taking charge directly, therefore, the decision has already been made: it will be managed through a municipal company. And the goal to close this dilemma about the form is after Easter. By then they hope to inform the Plenary Session of what the model of the new management task will be.

The current model, where the City Council assumes everything with its own machine, according to consulted executive sources, cannot continue. Bureaucracy, they say, muddies everything and delays it to extremes almost incompatible with the proper functioning of the service. Trucks from more than 10 years ago, a million euros for machinery repairs, long roads to the coast and authorized landfills…

To end this, they explain, this Monday a first crucial step will be taken: the resurrection of Surpal. The municipal company that was in charge of the urbanization of the Puente Alto industrial estate since August 1982, inoperative at least since 2012, will return to life, in this case, with the promise of improving a service that, especially on the coast, is a source recurring complaints. The first thing will be to put the company in order, since it has not presented accounts for years. There was some timid attempt to find another role for him during the mandate of Emilio Bascuñana, but none of them came to fruition in anything concrete. Not even to change the name of the company (Sociedad Urbanizadora del Polígono Industrial Puente Alto de Orihuela) which clearly has ceased to make sense. Which will now be done.

The mayor, Pepe Vegara, has sent an email to the eight chosen ones who will have the luck or misfortune to attend in the front row the return to life of this forgotten business. On the agenda is ‘firing’ those councilors, some appointed during the time of Mayor José Manuel Medina (1995-2003), who are still registered in the commercial registry. After that and recovering the CIF, the next board of directors will be appointed. On the executive side, Vegara himself will be the president, who will be accompanied by the RSU councilor, Rocío Ortuño (PP), the Costa councilor, Manuel Mestre (Vox), and three advisors: the former RSU councilor, Dámaso Aparicio, the former mayor of Redován, Emilio Fernández, and Rubén Rodríguez. These will be joined by councilors José Aix (Cs), Leticia Pertegal (Cambiemos), and Isidro Grao (PSOE) from the opposition.

Who will manage the company is still a mystery. In the gossip rooms of the Palace of the Marquis of Arneva, however, the name of Dámaso Aparicio himself rings loudly, who is commanding the service hand in hand with the delegate councillor, this time from the ‘backstage’.

At the same time, and as this newspaper has learned, the government team is already processing the commission of a new study to determine whether Surpal will be 100% public or will bring in a private investor. The chosen company is expected to provide continuous advice throughout the entire process. Dámaso Aparicio already commissioned a study from the prestigious Garrigues firm and concluded that the municipal company was the ideal solution. This new report will go more specifically to determine if the City Council has the economic lungs to cover those 50 million that, according to the Local Waste Plan commissioned by Aparicio himself, Orihuela’s garbage needs to provide a service in keeping with the times.

The municipal government, for now, in one of the investments that the remainder has allowed it to make, was to take 2.5 million from the municipal piggy bank to renew fleet and machinery. Still, there is a lot of work left to update the service. Pending is, on the one hand, the issue of the ecoparks that the regional Consortium must build on the plots already indicated by the City Council. The Orihuela City Council, like many others in the Vega Baja, has not yet complied with the legal obligation to introduce the fifth container for the organic fraction and smart containers that reward those who recycle the most are still very far away. Not to mention the new tax that taxes improper waste (those deposited in the wrong container) and that threatens a drastic increase in the garbage rate.

Maintain control



All of this is what is at stake with the new management model. Now, if the solution finally chosen is mixed, the government team makes one thing clear. The part corresponding to private capital will be put out to tender, but in no case may it exceed 49%. The City Council will reserve at least 51% because it does not want to lose the decision-making capacity and that, in the event that this investor prince turns out to be a frog, they can give him a clue outside the board of directors as quickly as possible. What they do not want in any case, the same means abound, is to enter into conflicts with the successful bidder and hire a separate external auditor to study non-compliance and deduct amounts from invoices as has happened, for example, in Torrevieja, where the service is provided in its entirety. Act.

In the partial privatization of the service, beyond the entry of more money to renew machinery, some advantages could be found ‘a priori’ that must be assessed in this report, such as the greater ease of recruiting specialized engineers and technicians with experience in the implementation of this type of services. Likewise, companies that opt ​​for this administrative concession could offer new, more appropriate facilities. Everything will depend on what is offered.

What is certain is that every step taken will be watched with rigorous zeal. The unions are already very expectant and nervous about what may come and, over the heads of the political groups, they are still planning what happened in the Brugal case and the 4.4 million with which the City Council had to compensate Urbaser when he was rescued. in 2012 the private management service.

Once on Monday, the green light will almost certainly be given to change Surpal’s name and corporate purpose. This will be the first step that must be reported on in Plenary before the end of the year.