A group of residents gathered outside Orihuela Town Hall on Thursday, some of them carrying a republican flag. Joaquin de Haro Rodriguez

The Orihuela City Council’s governing team, made up of the PP and Vox, has refused to join the petition submitted to the Government by the family of Miguel Hernández (Orihuela, 1910-Alicante, 1942) to annul the proceedings that sentenced the poet to death. The motion, presented by the socialist municipal group in today’s plenary session, has only obtained the favorable votes of the opposition, after a tense debate in which the mayor, José Vegara, has warned the public present on several occasions. The socialist document directly alluded to the Second Republic, Francoism and the circumstances surrounding Hernández’s death, which the family’s request qualifies as murder by omission, terms that the PP tried to withdraw from the institutional proposal to focus exclusively on the relevance of the work of the Orihuela writer and its international importance. Miguel Hernández is one of the most important poets of 20th century Spanish literature and the most relevant one born in the city of Alicante, to which he dedicated some of his verses.

The socialist motion is in line with the petition promoted by the Hernandian researcher Joan Pàmies and supported by the poet’s family, which urged the Government to annul the proceedings that sentenced the author of The lightning that never stops. According to this proposal, the two judicial proceedings, 21001 and 4407, “lacked any legal rigor, not allowing the poet to defend himself against the accusations fabricated for ideological reasons.” Led by former mayor Carolina Gracia, the Orihuela PSOE states that “the Francoist judicial system, through summary courts martial without legal guarantees, persecuted Miguel Hernández for his work, his writings and his firm alignment with the democratic principles of the Second Republic.” “These processes were an act of repression aimed at silencing his voice,” they affirm. They also argue that “Miguel Hernández died in the Alicante prison on March 28, 1942, as a result of an intentional lack of medical assistance, a fact that his relatives and numerous scholars classify as murder by omission.”

Orihuela City Council plenary session this Thursday. Joaquin de Haro Rodriguez

These references to the warring parties in the Civil War and the causes of the death of the author from Orihuela were eliminated in the amendments to the text of the motion presented by the Popular Party mayor, José Vegara. The mayor does not deny the “firm adhesion” of the council to the request signed by Hernández’s family. “Currently, far from the post-war era and in a democratic state in which freedoms should not be at risk, it is necessary that those proceedings be revoked,” he concedes. But he limits himself exclusively to his literary work and the international relevance that the author of Expert in glass gave to his city. The text delivered by Vegara points out that “Miguel Hernández is one of the most emblematic figures of poetry in the Spanish language and a symbol of the fight for freedom and justice.” “His life and work are deeply rooted in the history of our city,” he adds, “and his legacy has elevated the name of Orihuela to an international level, linking us inseparably to the universal values ​​that he defended.” It also states that the poet “died in the Alicante prison on March 28, 1942, of tuberculosis.” Not one allusion to the historical context.

The first intervention was made by Gracia, who, after defending his proposal, accused the Councillor for Culture, Gonzalo Montoya (Vox) of not even having forwarded his request to the municipal government. Later, the groups of Cambiemos and Ciudadanos expressed their support for the socialist motion, criticising the right and the far right for trying to erase history. The Vox representative in charge of participating in the debate was Montoya, who pointed out that they share “an important part of the content” of the PSOE proposal, but not “the plea in favour of the Republic” or the mention “of circumstances that favour resentment between Spaniards”. The defence of the PP position was carried out by the Councillor for Education and Commerce, Vicente Pina, who read the document prepared by his party, which he described as “a healthy proposal, free of political ink”. “These statements must be for all citizens, whatever vote they cast”, Pina said.

In the reply turns, the debate has become bitter. Gracia has alluded to the fact that PP and Vox “have always been successful in playing the victim”, but that with this rejection “they are attacking the people who have made this request”. “The problem is that you are version 2.0 of this”, in reference to Francoism. From Cambiemos, councillor Leticia Pertegal has pointed out that “talking about the Second Republic is not politicising”, but she understands that for the right-wing parties “it is difficult” to assume the end of Miguel Hernández because “you are the heirs of Francoism”. Mar Ezcurra, from Ciudadanos, has regretted that the Orihuela government has not been able to “rise to the occasion” and has accused them with some verses from the poet: “The colour of cowards will not leave your face”. The audience applauded this intervention and Montoya reproached him: “This is how Democracy ends, with a loud applause.”

Before the vote, the mayor maintained that the left “continues to use Miguel Hernández as a tool for polarisation and not as a meeting point”. After a reply from the socialist spokesperson, the members of the corporation voted by show of hands and the negative result generated strong murmurs among those present. “I am going to ask for respect for this plenary session”, said Vegara, who announced that if the voices continued he would have to “clear the room”. Immediately afterwards, the attendees left the Orihuela plenary hall.

The petition of the relatives and other signatories, submitted to the State Secretariat for Democratic Memory, was accepted by the head of this department of the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory. On October 31, a ministerial declaration of recognition and personal reparation of Miguel Hernández will be made, says Pàmies, who was confident that the municipal corporation of Orihuela would join the request without objection. “You cannot ask for the annulment of the trials without explaining” how they were developed, denounces the Hernández expert. “They lacked rigor and procedural guarantees, they did not take into account favorable testimonies” to the poet prosecuted for, he says, “writing and speaking in favor of the Second Republic, democratically elected by the Spanish people.” In his opinion, Vegara’s text “has emptied the justification” that supports the request accepted by the Government.

A similar vote will take place next Monday in Elche, where the poet’s widow Josefina lived, following a motion presented by Compromís. PP and Vox, who govern in coalition, are also expected to vote against.