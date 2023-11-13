Monday, November 13, 2023, 08:12



A goalless draw between Águilas and Orihuela in a weak match in terms of the play developed by both teams, few goal-scoring actions, few plays worthy of mention and in short, the destruction in the attempts to play the ball prevailed more than those actions that They make a football game attractive.

Eagles: Iván Buigues, Blas, Pelón, Ebuka, Góngora, Mario Abenza, Tropi, Isi Ros, Sandji (Pablo González 73), Aitor Pons and Emaná (Francis Ferrón 62). 0 – 0 Orihuela: Arias, Sirera, Rafa Ortiz, Fran Martínez, Damián, Brian, Armando, Nacho (Jawed 71), Ayo (Camacho 38), Juanmi Callejón and Revilla (Salinas 85). Referee:

Sevillano Marín, from the Andalusian school. He admonished the locals Emaná and Francis Ferrón. And to the visitors Sirera and Rafa Ortiz.

Incidents:

El Rubial, 2,500 people.

The fans who once again filled the stands of El Rubial expected much more from this match and left disappointed by the match that both of them had played. To complete the bad afternoon, we added the performance of the Andalusian referee Sevillano Marín who did not want to know anything about what was happening in the areas and in the 35th minute of the first half he pointed out a clear penalty on Isi Ros since the action was inside the area. Furthermore, in added time of the second half, he also did not signal a grab on Francis Ferrón when he was preparing to shoot over the visiting goal.

A match without a clear dominator, but in the last quarter of an hour, Orihuela, signaling that it was content with a tie, retreated to its defensive zone and it was then that Águilas dominated territorially and had its only clear opportunity in the minute 78 when defender Blas, coming from behind, filled the ball and threw it high. Finally a goalless draw at El Rubial.