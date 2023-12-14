Friday, December 15, 2023, 00:51



An event that seems to be the most surreal of the year of all that have occurred this year in Vega Baja. The shooting in front of a nightclub by a man armed with a shotgun who injured the doorman for not letting him in aroused the stupefaction of all of Orihuela. But the truth is that the local residents were already afraid that something like this would end up happening. As LA TRUTH has learned, at least one individual and a community of neighbors have sent letters to the City Council requesting more police presence on weekends in this place.

The complaints filed in June and May focus mainly on two factors: noise that they consider excessive and altercations on public roads. “Constant noise, excessive traffic and disruptive behavior from customers have greatly affected our quality of life, making it difficult for us to sleep, relax and enjoy our homes,” says one sufferer.

“The unruly behavior of some customers,” says this neighbor, “including public intoxication, has raised safety concerns.” The community of neighbors is in the same vein, calling for “an exhaustive investigation to verify compliance with schedules, noise levels and safety.”

Commission created



The City Council assures that there is a police presence in the area and that the establishment has a license and complies with the regulations. Even so, they remember that they have in place the mixed commission of Urban Planning and Citizen Security, created on the occasion of the tragedy of the nightclubs in Murcia, in order to review all the licenses in nightlife establishments and that a review will be carried out general.

In the altercation last weekend, despite being the most serious, fortunately, the worker who was the victim of the gunshots was not seriously injured. The door of the premises had impacts from pellets, already covered. The shooter and the people who drove him were arrested and charged with attempted murder.