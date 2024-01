Thursday, January 25, 2024, 8:23 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The second day of Orihuela in Fitur has been especially intense in terms of events. The city has taken advantage of the Ifema showcase, among other things, to present the new Moors and Christians poster. La Armengola, as a legendary heroine, will once again be…