Orihuela has already decided where it will locate the two ecoparks that, according to the Regional Waste Consortium, correspond to the municipality, the one in the urban area and the one on the coast. The first will be located on a plot that Festividades uses and that also serves as parking for garbage trucks in the Puente Alto industrial estate. The second, the coastal one, will be located on a municipal plot located in the Lomas de Cabo Roig EQ-1 Sector, next to the land where the garbage trucks are being parked on the coast while the works on the center of MSW workers.

Since 2021, the City Council has been paying a fee to the Consortium of 200,000 euros annually for this service, which it still does not have available. In January of this year, the entity that brings together the 27 municipalities of Vega Baja requested that the City Council transfer two plots of land to carry out both projects, each valued at around 400,000 euros, according to municipal sources telling this newspaper.

The forecast, in the case of the coast, is that it will come into operation six months after the transfer of the land becomes effective. In this case, when the land is delivered in its entirety, the process will be simpler. In the case of the urban area, the land must first be taken to the municipal Planning area to detach a part of it and transfer it to the Consortium. A modification that, being optimistic, could reach the plenary session next October, if not, in November.



Location of the Orihuela Costa ecopark.



AVCRL







The two ecoparks are classified as type D, the largest of those the Consortium has in its portfolio (3,200 square meters), which is decided based on the population it must serve. In both cases, the urban area and the coast, they far exceed the figure of 10,000 inhabitants. While the ecopark in the urban area will also serve the neighboring municipality of Bigastro, thus housing 49,580 people, the one on the coast will serve 48,030 people residing exclusively on the Oriolano coast.

Only ordinary citizens will be able to go to the two ecoparks; In no case can companies or professionals do it. All types of waste can be deposited in it. The most common are clothing, furniture, appliances, mattresses, pruning remains and debris from small works in private homes. All waste that may be dangerous, such as industrial, corrosive, radioactive or explosive, is not permitted.

On the other hand, the ecopark will have a computerized management system. Upon arrival, the staff, who will also carry out environmental awareness tasks, will record the user’s basic data, since only those people who are residents of the area covered by each of these facilities can use the ecopark. The workers will verify this by asking for the DNI, through which they will see if the user is registered or if they at least have a residence in that place. One extreme for which the Suma database, the provincial entity in charge of collecting the IBI, will be used.



Pablo Martínez







These fixed ecoparks will provide service 60 hours a week from Monday to Sunday, to which must be added the provision of the service of the Consortium’s Mobile Ecopark Network to reinforce the service in those districts or areas of the coast that are furthest from these two. facilities. Currently, on the coast, there is already a mobile eco-park in circulation that stops there on Thursdays and Saturdays, coinciding with the Aguamarina and Playa Flamenca markets. This also happens in Orihuela city.

Deadlines



Both projects were presented this Wednesday at the Costa City Council by the Councilor for Street Cleaning and MSW, Rocío Ortuño, the Councilor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, and representatives of the Consortium. Representatives of neighborhood associations and other groups have been called to the event, including many property administrators.

Ortuño explained that “we are going to begin the procedures for transferring both plots to expedite the project, which must also have environmental authorization. We hope that by next summer the two ecoparks will be up and running and providing service to the people of Oriola, thus fulfilling a historic demand from the residents of the coast, especially.”

From the Orihuela City Council, said the councilor, “we consider that with the two ecoparks we help to improve the service as long as there is active participation from citizens and they are encouraged to deposit their waste in them.” To this end, an information and awareness campaign will also be carried out, they noted, through the Consortium with the aim of making them known among the Oriola population.

This investment, highlighted by the PP-Vox government team, is added to the 2.55 million that they want to invest in new containers, trucks and pressure washers to alleviate the lack of material means in the garbage service. If the surprise does not come, the credit modification in which this item is included will be approved in the plenary session this Thursday.



Manuel Mestre, Rocío Ortuño and representatives of the Consortium chair the meeting with the residents of the coast.



Pablo Martínez



Neighborhood complaints everywhere Although the neighborhood meeting at the coastal town hall was exclusively about presenting the ecopark project on the coast and resolving doubts about it, many neighbors took advantage of the occasion to express their most personal complaints. Thus, there were many times that the representatives of the Consortium were interrupted in their presentation by neighbors eager to show their anger at such mundane and, unfortunately, sometimes frequent problems, such as the lack of street cleaning, dog feces on the sidewalks. or the abandonment of belongings next to the containers. Problems in which they demanded more diligence on the part of the City Council and also more ease on the part of the Local Police when it came to taking out the notebook. An elderly person even showed his difficulties in being able to put garbage in the container as it was not accessible or had some broken parts. Likewise, a property manager expressed the problems she encountered in informing her of the correct place and way her clients should follow to recycle their garbage. An issue that he attributed to deficiencies in the citizen service provided by the City Council and the absence of information campaigns. On the other hand, the presence of numerous foreign residents forced a simultaneous translation of the exhibition to be improvised. Thus, the councilor of the Coast and first deputy mayor, Manuel Mestre (Vox), had to dust off – with remarkable solvency – his skill in speaking the English language. He also became one of his closest advisors.