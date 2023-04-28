Friday, April 28, 2023, 12:30 p.m.



Updated 5:17 p.m.

The Association of Merchants of the Municipality of Orihuela (ACMO) has expressed this Friday its “disappointment” with the City Council because, they denounce, the call for the subsidy for carrying out promotional campaigns and commercial animation has not yet been published. A complaint that has surprised the Councilor for Commerce, María García, who has accused in a statement the president of the Oriolano merchants, Ascensio Pérez, of lying and orchestrating “a smear campaign” against her council.

The merchants argue that they have been paying for the campaigns carried out since September and in which, until then, they assure that they had the financial support and active participation of the Department of Commerce. A situation that is taking them to an extreme situation. “We can’t take it anymore,” they complain.

Garcia, for his part, defends his management. «This councilor has contributed a great deal of activity to promote local commerce with the launch, for the first time, of two consumer voucher campaigns, which have meant an injection of 1.5 million euros to businesses, the organization of campaigns such as the Father’s Day, a Halloween shop, Orihuela a history shop or activities scheduled at Christmas».



Poster placed by ACMO in the Plaza Nueva.



FV







ACMO’s Board of Directors, on the other hand, says that it cannot understand “how at such a difficult time for the sector, the councilor has not been able to carry out this process (the call for subsidies) forward.” “The commerce and hospitality of Orihuela feel abandoned by this government team” indicates the president of the merchants, who has even placed a large poster in the Plaza Nueva with the slogan ‘The City Council abandons the commerce of Orihuela’.

According to ACMO’s version, on February 20 of this year the association publicly demanded “agility” from the City Council because the Father’s Day campaign was in danger after waiting for the subsidy since December. In a meeting, they say that García urged them not to worry because “the procedure was taking its course and everything was in order.” With this news, they report that they decided to make an economic effort to undertake this campaign by giving away checks worth 4,500 euros “since it was necessary to encourage commercial activity.”

1.5 million in consumer bonds



The councilor, however, defends that the grant for associations to promote local commerce in 2022 “was approved in August since when we came to govern, the bases were not even drafted. Now, we are in time to take out this new call. That is why I do not understand why these statements are made when we have been in contact at all times and precisely in a year in which more activities have been carried out, two consumption vouchers and published subsidies on time.

For its part, ACMO acknowledges that the association has been in contact at all times with María García and the mayoress, Carolina Gracia, to try to reverse the situation they denounce, but denounces that they have not been able to publish the subsidy. This is why, they say, “we have no choice but to inform all our associates of the consequences of the government team’s neglect with their trade and hospitality.” “Orihuela does not deserve such incompetent management, they are playing with the money and employment of many families,” settles the president of the association, Ascensio Pérez.