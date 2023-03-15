Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 11:01 p.m.





Orihuela will be present from today until Sunday at the Fallas in Valencia through the issuance of a 10-second ad on eight screens located in the busiest Fallas circuit. During these days, it will have an impact of 8 million views before a million and a half people who circulate through the historic center. “It is essential to be there and promote our city at events like this, since the profile of the tourist who attends is similar to the one who visits Orihuela,” said the mayor of Tourism, María García.