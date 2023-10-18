Thursday, October 19, 2023, 00:27



An outbreak of fire, in this case a union one, threatens to turn the Urban Waste and Street Cleaning collection service upside down. The centers that represent the staff, UGT and CC OO, are fed up with a dragging “legal uncertainty” that, they say, makes them ignore the agreement by which they are governed. Given this and, they say, the refusal of the area councilor, Rocío Ortuño, to respond to her emails and requests, they have decided to “take the first step.” The City Council and the unions will face each other, but not in the palace of the Marquis of Arneva, but before the Labor Arbitration Court of the Valencian Community, which they have requested to organize a conciliation act and mediate between the parties.

In the letter sent to the institution, to which LA VERDAD has had access, they state that in the Plenary Session of December 30, 2021, an annex to the agreement then in force was raised to the agenda, which, they state, “was obsolete in terms of schedules.” and permits,” indicates Ángel Lorente, union delegate of the Federation of Public Services of UGT Orihuela and promoter of the writing together with its signatory, the general secretary of the Habitat Federation of CC OO, Miguel Ángel Mira. The proposal, raised by the then Councilor for Human Resources, Luisa Boné (Cs), was approved with the vote in favor of 22 of the 25 councilors that made up the Oriolano Plenary. They also point out that the text, “which improves the conditions of the workforce,” had the approval of the previous auditor and the municipal secretary.

Likewise, they remember that, previously, in 2012 and after the garbage service was municipalized and the personnel of the previous contract were subrogated, the Plenary gave its majority approval (23 votes) to the first collective agreement.

The surprise of the workers, as they explain, lies in the fact that the agreement of April 2013 is not archived either in the registry of agreements of the Ministry of Labor or in the Provincial Council of Alicante, nor, therefore, is it published in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP). According to both union centers, the agreement exists, was approved (as well as its annex) and that its application must “be carried out equally among workers and civil servants.” Complying with it, they insist, “cannot necessarily be subject to publication in the BOP or other official newspaper.” The opposite, they say, “would be a discriminatory issue regarding the labor treatment provided by this City Council.” Even so, they state that the Consistory considers that the agreement reached in Plenary “is not valid” and that they have asked the municipal secretary for a report on the validity of the collective agreement “having not received an official response, but an unofficial response regarding the delay in the time”.

They also state that on July 31 they requested a formal meeting of the Negotiation Table with the Human Resources and RSU areas “to clarify and resolve the conflict and establish the working conditions of the workers” before filing a collective conflict claim. . Without a response since the summer to their concerns, this has been added to the expressed intentions of the current PP-Vox government to resurrect the municipal company Surpal so that the garbage service is partly privatized through mixed management, or what is the same, with the presence of private capital.

From the government team, consulted sources tell this newspaper that “we do not see any problem in applying what was agreed.” Even so, they express their surprise at the unions’ decision to resort to mediation and stress: “Why since 2021, when the annex was approved, have they not reported that the agreement was not published? Why do they now decide to take “This decision with a new government that just came in three months ago?”