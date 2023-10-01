Monday, October 2, 2023, 01:54



On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Orihuela has launched an exhibition on the Camino del Cid at the Tourist Office. This path of which Orihuela is part is one of the tourist routes that work best. The objective is, therefore, to promote it and give it greater dissemination.

This exhibition is an informative exhibition about the Camino del Cid: it contains information about the historical and mythical Cid, the Song of My Cid, the characteristics of the route, as well as abundant maps of the different routes that the Campeador followed.

The hero’s relationship with Orihuela dates back to the year 1090, when after defeating the Catalan count Ramón Berenguer II in the battle of Tévar, the Cid established a broad protectorate over the Islamic kingdoms of Al Hayib, which included the territories of Lérida, Tortosa and Denia. A year later, in 1091, this protectorate extended to Orihuela, according to the chronicler Ben Alcama.

The ‘Camino del Cid’ exhibition can be visited from September 25 to October 8 (Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the City Hall Tourist Office.