The Vox wing in the local government is also moving to gather the support of its own in Valencia for the arduous task of rescuing the Oriolano historical heritage from its decline. Two weeks ago, the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, announced his joining the new Consortium promoted by the City Council and, this past Saturday, during the Burial procession, the vice mayor, Manuel Mestre, and the councilor for Culture, Gonzalo Montoya, put duties to the Valencian vice president, Vicente Barrera.

Both councilors took Barrera to visit the Santo Domingo church before the reception for the covered knight. A visit in which the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, and the mayor, Pepe Vegara, were also present.

Mestre pointed out the recovery of the church of San Agustín as urgent actions. Closed in the 80s, the largest temple in the Diocese is suffering serious deterioration with its bell tower and dome covered with canvas due to the danger of falling. The first deputy mayor advocates for its conversion into a Mediterranean baroque interpretation center.

The bell tower of the church of San Agustín had to be covered with a tarp after a series of landslides.



Eva Moya





The former deputy for Alicante in the last legislature also pointed out as urgent the rehabilitation of two chapels in poor condition, such as the Communion chapel, in the church of Santa Justa y Rufina, or the Hallazgo chapel, in the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Monserrate, Patron saint of the city.

The Communion chapel was the only part of the temple that was not touched due to the restorations undertaken during the Light of Images in 2003. The Bishopric promised to rehabilitate it after part of the vault of the sacristy of Santa Justa collapsed in 2020, but He never managed to undertake the work.

Appearance of the Communion chapel in the 1930s.



Sánchez Portas Collection





For its part, the Hallazgo chapel, where legend has it that the image of the patron saint was found in a grotto on Mount San Miguel, suffered an infestation of termites that damaged the altarpiece and the vault in 2018. The Brotherhood was barely able to collect the money needed to get rid of the insects.

Mestre also stressed to Barrera the importance of Orihuela expanding its university offering, as well as of the Generalitat joining the Consortium for the recovery of historical heritage. He also expressed his desire for the Bullring to host bullfighting shows again.