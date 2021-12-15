One of the most beloved franchises in anime and manga is back with the start of the arc Howl From the Jaws of Hell, this is why artists like Aero Cat have celebrated this event with their cosplay of bleach. She has recreated Orihime, one of the main protagonists of this work by Tite Kubo.

Aero Cat managed to faithfully recreate the student outfit of Orihime Inoue in her cosplay of bleachFrom her characteristic orange hair, her big bun, to the color of her eyelashes and eyebrows are present in this representation. But, those are not the only details in this work:

In this cosplay of bleach from Orihime Inoue, we see that her pleasant and serene character is recreated while she reads one of the manga volumes of this work by Tite Kubo in her room. Surely Aero Cat is very happy to see her again in the new arc Howl From the Jaws of Hell.

Orihime Inoue’s most incredible Bleach cosplay

Aero Cat brought to life Orihime Inoue in her cosplay of bleach before the timeskip of the final arc of the manga Tite Kubo. In this case, we see her as all the other students of the Karakura Town Institute, with a white shirt, a gray jacket and miniskirt, a yellow sweater in the winter season, and a showy red bow around her neck.

This cosplay of bleach bring back to Orihime Inoue (井上 織 姫), one of the main characters of the series, whose importance grows as the story progresses, friend and classmate of Ichigo Kurosaki being her husband eleven years later, being Kazui kurosaki (who do we see in Howl From the Jaws of Hell.

